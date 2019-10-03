Middle East

Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future

October 3, 2019 03:25 PM
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future video player.
Embed
Link

In recent days, anti-government protests have engulfed Baghdad and some other cities in Iraq. Security forces have opened fire, killing dozens and wounding hundreds. A curfew has been imposed in the capital and the internet has been cut off in several regions. The United States has urged authorities to exercise restraint. As the country stands on the brink of descending once more into violence, there are fears of a return to sectarian conflict. Henry Ridgwell reports from a recent London conference on the uncertain future of Iraq.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 11:27
Turkey Marks Anniversary of Khashoggi Murder
Commemoration in Istanbul for Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:51
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:30
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:14
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:07
Dozens of DC Dachshunds Race to Win Fastest Wiener Dog Title
Dozens Of DC Dachshunds Race to Win Fastest Wiener Dog Title