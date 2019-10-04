South & Central Asia

Islamabad Bans Plastic Bags

October 4, 2019 02:26 AM
A University of Georgia researcher reported that about 90 percent of all the plastic ever produced is still around, most of it is in the ocean or the world's landfills. Its effects on the environment and our health are still being studied. To combat this rising tide of garbage, many cities, states and countries are banning single-use plastic bags. Islamabad recently became the first Pakistan city to take this small step toward reducing this mountain of waste. VOA's Gaitty Ara Anis has more from Islamabad in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Gaitty Ara Anis
