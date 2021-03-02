With Islamic State Gone, Iraqi City Mounts Comeback for Pope's Visit
March 02, 2021 06:03 PM
When Islamic State fighters in 2014 advanced through the northern Iraqi city of Qaraqosh, one family fled that same night after burying their nine-year-old son — a casualty of the fighting. Now they and other Christian families are slowly returning home in time to welcome Pope Francis. VOA's Arash Arabasadi has this story.
Produced by: Arash Arabasadi