Middle East

With Islamic State Gone, Iraqi City Mounts Comeback for Pope's Visit

March 02, 2021
When Islamic State fighters in 2014 advanced through the northern Iraqi city of Qaraqosh, one family fled that same night after burying their nine-year-old son — a casualty of the fighting. Now they and other Christian families are slowly returning home in time to welcome Pope Francis. VOA's Arash Arabasadi has this story.

Produced by: Arash Arabasadi 
 

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By
Arash Arabasadi
