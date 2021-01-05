Islamic State Takes Responsibility for Deaths of 11 Miners
The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for kidnapping and decapitating 11 miners in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The miners were Hazara, a Shi’ite minority that has been targeted for years by Sunni extremists. The miners’ families are demanding justice from the Pakistan government, and the Hazara community is calling for protection. VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem reports from Islamabad.