Israel Hospital Tests Ultra-Quick Saliva Coronavirus Test

A newly developed saliva test is aiming to determine coronavirus infections in less than a second, Israel’s largest hospital said Thursday, August 13.

In an initial clinical trial, a new artificial intelligence-based device was able to identify evidence of the virus in the body at a 95% success rate, according to Sheba Medical Center.

Patients wash their mouth and spit into a vial, which is examined by a small spectral device.

The device essentially shines light and analyses the reaction of the saliva.

An algorithm determines whether the reaction lines up with COVID-19 samples. With machine learning, the results should get more accurate over time as more samples are testing. (REUTERS)