Quick Takes

Israel Hospital Tests Ultra-Quick Saliva Coronavirus Test

August 13, 2020 03:43 PM
360p | 3 MB
480p | 4 MB
540p | 5 MB
720p | 10 MB
1080p | 21 MB
Original | 62 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A newly developed saliva test is aiming to determine coronavirus infections in less than a second, Israel’s largest hospital said Thursday, August 13. 

In an initial clinical trial, a new artificial intelligence-based device was able to identify evidence of the virus in the body at a 95% success rate, according to Sheba Medical Center. 

Patients wash their mouth and spit into a vial, which is examined by a small spectral device. 

The device essentially shines light and analyses the reaction of the saliva. 

An algorithm determines whether the reaction lines up with COVID-19 samples. With machine learning, the results should get more accurate over time as more samples are testing. (REUTERS) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes