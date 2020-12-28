Israel Leads World in Vaccines Per Capita
December 28, 2020 02:36 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Israel has just begun a third lockdown after COVID-19 rates rose sharply in recent weeks and is headed to a fourth election in two years after the latest coalition government imploded. But Israel seems to be having success with its rollout of vaccines. Israel now leads the world in the number of vaccines per capita. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
Camera: Ricki Rosen