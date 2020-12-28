COVID-19 Pandemic

Israel Leads World in Vaccines Per Capita

December 28, 2020 02:36 PM
Israel has just begun a third lockdown after COVID-19 rates rose sharply in recent weeks and is headed to a fourth election in two years after the latest coalition government imploded. But Israel seems to be having success with its rollout of vaccines. Israel now leads the world in the number of vaccines per capita. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.  
Camera: Ricki Rosen  
 

