Israeli and Palestinian continue clashes

May 11, 2021 11:30 PM
Israel and Hamas exchanged fire for a second day, ignited by unrest in Jerusalem. Israel also launched more airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander. Militants fired more than 250 missiles at Israel, killing two women, the first Israeli casualties in the current violence. At least 28 Palestinians, including nine children, have been reported killed in Gaza.

