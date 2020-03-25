Istanbul’s Battle Against the Coronavirus
March 25, 2020 06:23 AM
Turkey’s main city - Istanbul – is at the center of the country’s efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. Almost 40 people have died in Turkey and the virus has infected more than 1,500 people. Authorities are now ramping up restrictions, closing schools, shuttering entertainment venues and even halting prayers at mosques. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, the city is learning to adapt to a new way of life.