Europe

Istanbul’s Battle Against the Coronavirus

March 25, 2020 06:23 AM
Turkey’s main city - Istanbul – is at the center of the country’s efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.  Almost 40 people have died in Turkey and the virus has infected more than 1,500 people. Authorities are now ramping up restrictions, closing schools, shuttering entertainment venues and even halting prayers at mosques. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, the city is learning to adapt to a new way of life.

Dorian Jones
Dorian Jones
Amid Outbreak, Trump Wants Americans to Get Back to Work
Social Distancing Is One of the Best Tools To Fight COVID-19
Britain Orders Coronavirus Lockdown, Forecasters Warn of Economic Meltdown
Local Distillery Switches from Whiskey Production to Sanitizers
2020 Summer Olympics Officially Moved to 2021
