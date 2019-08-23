Italian President Gives Parties Until Tuesday to Solve Political Crisis
August 23, 2019 02:05 AM
Italian President Sergio Mattarella agreed to a new round of consultations with party leaders Tuesday to resolve Italy's political crisis. Speaking to reporters in Rome Thursday, two days after the collapse of the country's populist government, the president said if no coalition wins a parliamentary approval, he could form a caretaker government or hold early elections. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Italian political leaders have started negotiations in an effort to avert a snap vote.