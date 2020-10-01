Italian Scientists' Evidence Raises Hopes of Finding Life on Mars
October 01, 2020 07:06 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Italian scientists this week showed evidence of Martian salt water, raising hopes of finding tiny Martian life swimming in it. NASA says an air leak aboard the International Space Station does not threaten the crew. And SpaceX's next batch of StarLink satellites will need to find another ride into orbit. VOA's Arash Arabasadi has the Week in Space.