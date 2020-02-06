Africa

Italy ‘Complicit In Abuse’ Of Migrants Over Libya Deal, Say Human Rights Groups

February 06, 2020 01:32 PM
Human rights groups have strongly criticized Italy for extending a deal with Libya that facilitates the return of migrants to detention centers, where these migrants say torture and rape are commonplace. The European Union has sent hundreds of millions of dollars to Libya to boost its coastguard capabilities and clamp down on human smuggling - but critics say the money is ending up with criminal gangs. More from Henry Ridgwell

Henry Ridgwell
