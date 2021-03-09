Europe

With Its Sputnik Vaccine Going Global, Russian Soft Power Is on Display

March 09, 2021 03:27 PM
With the Kremlin cutting deals to ship its Sputnik V vaccine to countries struggling to combat the coronavirus, Russian soft power is on display. Yet the global outreach campaign is happening amid signs the government is struggling to inoculate its own population at home.  For VOA from Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.

Charles Maynes
