US Politics

Is Ivanka Trump Being Groomed for a Future Political Role?

July 6, 2019 03:17 AM
What's in Store for Ivanka Trump? video player.
Embed

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the president, has been the subject of criticism and ridicule after her prominent involvement during President Donald Trump's visit to Asia last week. Many are questioning her competence to be in such high-profile events, accusing the administration of harming the country's interest through nepotism, as well as wondering whether the president is grooming his daughter for a bigger role in the future. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.

Latest Episodes
July 08, 2019
Lebanon Moves to Oust Syrian Refugees as Army Bulldozes Concrete Homes
Lebanon Moves to Oust Syrian Refugees as Army Bulldozes Concrete Homes
July 08, 2019
Kenya’s Dwarf Football Team: East Africa’s First
Kenya’s Dwarf Football Team: East Africa’s First
July 08, 2019
Afghanistan Talks in Doha Show 'Progress'
Afghanistan Talks in Doha Show 'Progress'
July 08, 2019
How Film Imagined and Captured Moon Landing and Beyond
How Film Imagined and Captured Moon Landing and Beyond
July 07, 2019
Service Program Bridges Gap Between Seniors, Young People
Service Program Bridges Gap Between Seniors, Young People