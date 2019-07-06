Is Ivanka Trump Being Groomed for a Future Political Role?

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the president, has been the subject of criticism and ridicule after her prominent involvement during President Donald Trump's visit to Asia last week. Many are questioning her competence to be in such high-profile events, accusing the administration of harming the country's interest through nepotism, as well as wondering whether the president is grooming his daughter for a bigger role in the future. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more.