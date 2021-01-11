In Japan, Worshippers Take Frosty Plunge Against COVID-19
January 11, 2021 03:56 PM
In Japan, an annual Shinto ritual of soul purification this year included prayers for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing guidelines forced a much smaller gathering than in previous years, but as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, believers still turned out – and stripped down – for the annual observance.
