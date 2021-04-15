East Asia Pacific

Japan’s Suga Faces Tough Balancing Act Between US, China

April 15, 2021 10:24 AM
When Japan’s prime minister visits the White House Friday, China is likely to be high on the agenda. U.S. officials hope the visit demonstrates a greater willingness for the alliance to counter Beijing. For Tokyo, though, it’s a careful balancing act, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea.

Produced by: Henry Hernandez 

William Gallo
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief
