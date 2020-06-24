Jewish Settlers Divided on Israeli West Bank Annexation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he intends to impose Israeli sovereignty on more than 130 Jewish settlements, as laid out in President Trump’s Deal of the Century, the U.S. administration’s peace plan. Palestinians strongly oppose the plan, and while most Jewish settlers support it, some settlers worry it could lead to a Palestinian state in the part of the West Bank that is not annexed. For VOA, Linda Gradstein reports from the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat near Bethlehem, where opinions are divided.

Camera: Ricki Rosen