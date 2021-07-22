Press Freedom

Journalists Say They Feel Constantly Watched by Pegasus Spyware

July 22, 2021 02:15 PM
Human rights and media rights groups have expressed outrage over revelations that 180 journalists around the world were targeted for surveillance by military-grade Israeli spyware.  VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on a widening scandal, with some world leaders also targeted, such as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
