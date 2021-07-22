Journalists Say They Feel Constantly Watched by Pegasus Spyware
July 22, 2021 02:15 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Human rights and media rights groups have expressed outrage over revelations that 180 journalists around the world were targeted for surveillance by military-grade Israeli spyware. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on a widening scandal, with some world leaders also targeted, such as French President Emmanuel Macron.