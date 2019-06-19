USA

Juneteenth – A Day to Reflect on the History and Legacy of Slavery in the US

June 19, 2019
On June 19, 1865, enslaved men and women in Texas finally learned that they were free — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed all slaves in rebelling states.  Every June 19th since, African Americans across the nation have held celebrations commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.  VOA’s Jesusemen Oni has more.

