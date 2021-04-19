Jury deliberations begin in trial of former white police officer accused of killing George Floyd
April 19, 2021 11:30 PM
A U.S. jury in a Minnesota courtroom Monday heard sharply different claims of how George Floyd, a Black man, died last year, then began deliberations in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd in one of the country’s highest profile cases in recent years.