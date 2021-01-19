All About America

In Just Six Hours, New First Family is Moved into White House

January 19, 2021 07:40 AM
Inauguration Day is also moving day at the White House. In just six hours, the departing first family is moved out and the executive mansion is cleaned and prepped for its newest residents. Aside from the precise logistics, leaving the executive residence can be a highly emotional time. VOA’s Dora Mekouar speaks with a woman who has an insider’s view of moving day at the White House.

Camera: Mike Burke

Dora Mekouar
