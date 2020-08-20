Kamala Harris Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination
August 20, 2020 04:26 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Gun violence, climate change and COVID-19, issues highlighted on night three of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, when Senator Kamala Harris of California accepted the vice-presidential nomination as running mate to candidate Joe Biden. Mike O’Sullivan reports, viewers heard a litany of complaints against Republican President Donald Trump, all conveyed through a virtual format.