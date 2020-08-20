2020 USA Votes

Kamala Harris Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination

August 20, 2020 04:26 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 27 MB
1080p | 59 MB
Original | 81 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Gun violence, climate change and COVID-19, issues highlighted on night three of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, when Senator Kamala Harris of California accepted the vice-presidential nomination as running mate to candidate Joe Biden. Mike O’Sullivan reports, viewers heard a litany of complaints against Republican President Donald Trump, all conveyed through a virtual format.

Mike O'Sullivan
By
Mike O'Sullivan
Latest Episodes