Kamala Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Female Vice President
January 22, 2021 03:33 PM
America’s first-ever female vice president, Kamala Harris, has been sworn into office. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the road ahead for Harris as she settles into the second most powerful position in the U.S. government.
Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Jesse Oni
Camera: Adam Greenbaum