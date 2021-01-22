USA

Kamala Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Female Vice President 

January 22, 2021 03:33 PM
America’s first-ever female vice president, Kamala Harris, has been sworn into office. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the road ahead for Harris as she settles into the second most powerful position in the U.S. government.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Jesse Oni

Camera: Adam Greenbaum 

 

Katherine Gypson
Katherine Gypson
