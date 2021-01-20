USA

Kamala Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Woman Vice President

January 20, 2021 09:40 AM
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris made history when she became the first woman ever to win election on a presidential ticket.  VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the path that brought Harris to the second most powerful position in the U.S. government.

Camera: Adam Greenbaum
Producers: Katherine Gypson,  Jesse Oni 

 

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
