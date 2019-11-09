South & Central Asia

Kashmiri Conflict Continues to Depress Tourism

November 09, 2019 02:29 AM
Kashmiri Conflict Continues to Depress Tourism video player.
Embed
Link

When the Indian government decided in August to abrogate a constitutional provision giving special status to the then state of Jammu and Kashmir, tourist season was at its peak. Tourists in Kashmir were advised by the Indian government to leave the state. But now the government has rolled back its advisory,  just in time for the winter tourist season. VOA's Ritul Joshi with cameraman Zubair Dar visited Srinagar to see if the decision will help the tourism industry recover its losses.
 

Default Author Profile
By
Ritul Joshi
Latest Episodes
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 02:39
Strange Creatures on Danish Beach Turn Out to be Art, Not a Space Invasion
Strange Creatures on Danish Beach Turn Out to be Art, Not Space Invasion
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 02:21
Dreamers in Limbo as Supreme Court Prepares to Take Up DACA
Dreamers in Limbo as Supreme Court Prepares to Take Up DACA
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 00:52
Trump Set to Welcome Erdogan Despite US Lawmakers' Anger over Syria
Trump Set to Welcome Erdogan Despite US Lawmakers' Anger over Syria
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 17:08
How Two German Brothers Started Destroying the Berlin Wall
How Two German Brothers Started Destroying The Berlin Wall.mp4
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 08:20
3 Years After Historic Victory, Trump Battles Impeachment and Faces Tough Road to Re-Election
Three Years After Historic Victory, Trump Battles Impeachment and Faces Tough Road to Re-Election