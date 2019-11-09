Kashmiri Conflict Continues to Depress Tourism

When the Indian government decided in August to abrogate a constitutional provision giving special status to the then state of Jammu and Kashmir, tourist season was at its peak. Tourists in Kashmir were advised by the Indian government to leave the state. But now the government has rolled back its advisory, just in time for the winter tourist season. VOA's Ritul Joshi with cameraman Zubair Dar visited Srinagar to see if the decision will help the tourism industry recover its losses.

