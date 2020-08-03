Kenya: Cancer Patients Greatly Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic Related Lockdowns
Kenyan health care providers say cancer patients are being greatly affected by restrictions to help contain the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. According to physicians, COVID-19 has made access to treatment extremely difficult. So far, Kenya has more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases and has reported about 370 deaths. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.
Produced by: Mary Cieslak