Despite Kenya's banning of female genital mutilation in 2011, the tradition has continued in some ethnic communities. President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to end FGM before 2023, seven years ahead of a U.N. deadline to stop the practice globally. Activists, however, say more needs to be done as millions of girls are still at risk of undergoing the cut. Rael Ombuor reports from Narok, Kenya.