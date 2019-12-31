Africa

Kenya Hopes HPV Vaccinations Reduce Cervical Cancer Rate

December 31, 2019 11:18 PM
Kenya Hopes HPV Vaccinations Reduce Cervical Cancer Rate video player.
Embed
Link

East Africa has the highest rates of cervical cancer in the world, according to the World Health Organization. In October, Kenya launched a mass vaccination of girls against the human papillomavirus (HPV),which can lead to cervical cancer. For those who acquired HPV, the vaccine is being welcomed in hopes of protecting their children against cervical cancer. Rael Ombuor reports from Nairobi.
 

Rael Ombuor
Written By
Rael Ombuor
Latest Episodes
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 22:14
Dry Conditions Keep Australia's Fires Going
Dry Conditions Keep Australia's Fires Going
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 21:19
Rohingya Refugees Face More of Uncertainty
Rohingya Refugees Face More of Uncertainty
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 21:17
Rohingya Refugees Face More of Uncertainty
Rohingya Refugees Face More of Uncertainty
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 20:49
Protesters Storm US Embassy in Iraq as Tensions Escalate Between Tehran, Washington
Protesters Storm US Embassy in Iraq as Tensions Escalate Between Tehran, Washington
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 19:42
Ranks of Refugees Grow in 2019 Amid 'Crisis of Solidarity'
Ranks of Refugees Grow in 2019 Amid 'Crisis of Solidarity'