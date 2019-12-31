Kenya Hopes HPV Vaccinations Reduce Cervical Cancer Rate
December 31, 2019 11:18 PM
Kenya Hopes HPV Vaccinations Reduce Cervical Cancer Rate
East Africa has the highest rates of cervical cancer in the world, according to the World Health Organization. In October, Kenya launched a mass vaccination of girls against the human papillomavirus (HPV),which can lead to cervical cancer. For those who acquired HPV, the vaccine is being welcomed in hopes of protecting their children against cervical cancer. Rael Ombuor reports from Nairobi.