Africa

Kenya Police Accused of Extrajudicial Killings

August 1, 2019 03:26 PM
Kenya Police Accused of Extrajudicial Killings video player.
Embed

Human Rights Watch has accused Kenya's police force of carrying out extrajudicial killings of at least 21 young men and boys in the informal settlements of Nairobi over the past year. In a report published last week, the human rights group said it has documented the 21 murders but says there are many more. As Sarah Kimani reports from Nairobi, police have not responded to VOA requests for comment. 

Latest Episodes
August 01, 2019
Nigerian Court’s Labeling Muslim Sect 'Terrorists' Spikes Tensions
Default Video Cover
August 01, 2019
As Hungry Monkeys Destroy Crops, Indian Farmers Switch to Herbs
As Hungry Monkeys Destroy Crops, Indian Farmers Switch to Herbs
August 01, 2019
Rivals Go After Biden in Democratic Debate
Rivals Go After Biden in Democratic Debate
August 01, 2019
Feud Between Trump, Congressman Shines Spotlight on Baltimore's Blight
Feud Between Trump, Congressman Shines Spotlight on Baltimore's Blight
August 01, 2019
Divers Remove Plastic Waste from Greek Waters -- a ‘Gulf Full of Plastic Corals’
Divers Remove Plastic Waste from Greek Waters — a ‘Gulf Full of Plastic Corals’