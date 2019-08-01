Kenya Police Accused of Extrajudicial Killings
August 1, 2019 03:26 PM
Kenya Police Accused of Extrajudicial Killings video player.
Human Rights Watch has accused Kenya's police force of carrying out extrajudicial killings of at least 21 young men and boys in the informal settlements of Nairobi over the past year. In a report published last week, the human rights group said it has documented the 21 murders but says there are many more. As Sarah Kimani reports from Nairobi, police have not responded to VOA requests for comment.