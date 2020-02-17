Kenya Struggles Against Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Boni Forest

Kenya launched an operation to flush out Al-Shabab terrorists from the northeast Boni Forest on the border with Somalia in 2015. The operation was meant to last a few months but - nearly five years later - security forces are still struggling to stamp out the Islamist militants. Villagers are afraid to venture into the forest and a deadly January attack on the county's joint Kenya-US military base has highlighted ongoing insecurity. Mohammed Yusuf reports from Kiangwe, Kenya.