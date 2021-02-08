Africa

Kenyan Acrobats Endure Pandemic Economy by Performing in Nairobi Traffic

February 08, 2021 10:08 AM
With COVID guidelines banning large audiences, some Kenyan performers have taken to the streets to earn a living.  One group, the Clan Acrobats, has been entertaining motorists stuck in traffic with juggling, balancing, and tumbling.  Mukelwa Hlatshwayo reports from Nairobi.

Camera: Robert Lutta 
Producer:  Jason Godman 

Mukelwa Hlatshwayo
