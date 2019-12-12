Africa

Kenyan Communities Seek Compensation for Colonial-Era Land Grab

December 12, 2019 01:17 PM
Kenyan Communities Seek Compensation for Colonial-Era Land Grab video player.
As Kenya marks the anniversary of the end of British colonial rule more than five decades ago (Dec 12, 1963), two communities in the Great Rift Valley want the United Nations to investigate a colonial-era land grab.  The Kipsigis and Talai communities accuse the British of collective punishment by forcefully evicting them off their land, which was turned into profitable tea farms. Mohammed Yusuf reports from Kericho, Kenya.  

Mohammed Yusuf
Written By
Mohammed Yusuf
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 13:09
