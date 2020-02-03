Kenyan Farmers Hit by Worst Locust Swarms in 70 Years

East Africa is experiencing the worst desert locust invasion in 25 years, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, and the worst in Kenya for 70 years. Desert locusts have ravaged at least 11 of Kenya’s 47 counties, leaving a trail of destruction on farmland. Experts say if the locust invasion is not checked, it could pose a serious threat to food security and livelihoods in the region. Rael Ombuor reports from Kitui County, Kenya.