Africa

Kenyan Farmers Hit by Worst Locust Swarms in 70 Years

February 03, 2020 06:15 AM
Embed

East Africa is experiencing the worst desert locust invasion in 25 years, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, and the worst in Kenya for 70 years.  Desert locusts have ravaged at least 11 of Kenya’s 47 counties, leaving a trail of destruction on farmland.  Experts say if the locust invasion is not checked, it could pose a serious threat to food security and livelihoods in the region.  Rael Ombuor reports from Kitui County, Kenya.

Rael Ombuor
By
Rael Ombuor
Latest Episodes
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:08
Philippines Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside China
Philippines Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside China
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 06:03
Child Labor Continues to Rob Millions of Africans of their Childhoods
Child Labor Continues to Rob Millions of Africans of their Childhoods
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 05:56
Iowa Democrats Expect High Turnout for 2020 Presidential Caucus
Iowa Democrats Expect High Turnout for 2020 Presidential Caucus
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 05:24
Brexit Brinkmanship As Tensions Simmer Between UK And Brussels
Brexit Brinkmanship As Tensions Simmer Between UK And Brussels
Sun, 02/02/2020 - 17:53
California Couple Helping Migrants Survive Desert Heat
California Couple Helping Migrants Survive Desert Heat