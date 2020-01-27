Africa

Kenyan Football Team Emerges from Slum to Rise to the Top    

January 27, 2020 03:36 PM
In the year 2000, a football team was founded in a slum of Nairobi plagued by crime. The football team would later be named Kariobangi Sharks, Kariobangi being the name of the informal settlement the team members hailed from.  The team became a source of hope, an escape for talented youth with an interest in football, some of might otherwise be involved in criminal activities.  In the last two decades, the team has risen to the top of Kenya’s football league, nurturing talent and giving hope to a new generation of players. Rael Ombuor reports from Nairobi.

Rael Ombuor
By
