Kenyan Government Fighting Payout for Slum’s Lead Poisoning

Residents of a Mombasa slum won a landmark payout in July over a pollution by a lead smelter that poisoned locals. Kenya's government was ordered to pay $12 million to residents within 90 days because of its failure to enforce environmental regulations with the smelter, which closed in 2014. But the government has appealed the payout, as Lenny Ruvaga reports from Mombasa, Kenya.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Amos Wangwa

PRODUCER: Jason Godman