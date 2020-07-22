Kenyan Private School Teachers Face Massive Layoffs

The Kenya Private School Association (KPSA) is lobbying the government to help sustain their schools and teachers after authorities announced that, because of COVID-19, schools cannot open until January. Kenya's Ministry of Education is supporting public schools and teachers, but many private teachers have had to turn to other jobs to survive financially. Lenny Ruvaga has the story from Nairobi.

Camera: Amos Wangwa

Producer: Bronwyn Benito