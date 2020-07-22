Kenyan Private School Teachers Face Massive Layoffs
July 22, 2020 11:00 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The Kenya Private School Association (KPSA) is lobbying the government to help sustain their schools and teachers after authorities announced that, because of COVID-19, schools cannot open until January. Kenya's Ministry of Education is supporting public schools and teachers, but many private teachers have had to turn to other jobs to survive financially. Lenny Ruvaga has the story from Nairobi.
Camera: Amos Wangwa
Producer: Bronwyn Benito