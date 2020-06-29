In a Kenyan Slum, Grassroots Organizing Aids Needy During Pandemic

In Nairobi's Kibera neighborhood, those who depend on day-to-day wages have been hit hardest by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. While Kenya's government is providing some support, a local charity has formed to pick up the slack. The “Adopt a Family” campaign connects well-off Kenyan families with those less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the initiative has connected more than 400 families, providing relief to many families in desperate need. Rael Ombuor reports from Nairobi.

Camera: John Kamau