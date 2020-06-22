Kenyan Women Report More Abuse During COVID-19
June 22, 2020 03:27 PM
The coronavirus curfew and restrictions on movement in Kenya have led to an increase in violence against women, say health workers. Kenya’s LVCT group, which works on HIV prevention and reproductive health issues, says economic insecurity is putting stress on families that often explodes in abusive men beating their wives. Mohammed Yusuf reports from Nairobi.
Camera: Mohammed Yusuf
Produced by: Jason Godman