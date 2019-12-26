Kenyans Try to Stamp Out Problem Cactus with Microorganism
December 26, 2019 03:09 PM
Kenyans Try to Stamp Out Problem Cactus with Microorganism video player.
In Kenya, the opuntia cactus, also known as the prickly pear, is spreading, destroying thousands of acres of grassland, and making animals that eat it sick. Kenyans have come up with a variety of methods to try to eradicate the problem plant, including breeding a microorganism that feeds on the cactus and also turning it into food for humans. Mohammed Yusuf reports from Ilpolei, Kenya.