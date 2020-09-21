Kenya’s Fight Against Covid-19 Hampered by Allegations of Graft

Organizations such as the World Bank, the IMF, and the Jack Ma Foundation have contributed aid worth more than $2 billion to aid Kenya’s fight against COVID-19. But much of the money and donated medical supplies have gone missing, prompting President Uhuru Kenyatta to order an investigation into who might have taken it all. Lenny Ruvaga reports from Nairobi.

Camera: Amos Wangwa

Producer: Rod James