Key Quotes From the First Democratic Presidential Debate
June 27, 2019 09:23 AM
Key Quotes From the First Democratic Presidential Debate video player.
The first group of 10 Democratic candidates running for the party's 2020 presidential nomination gathered on stage in Miami, Florida for a two hour debate Wednesday. As is typical in many debates of this kind, each candidate hoped to break through the crowded filed with a memorable phrase or lengthy quote that would resonate with both voters and political commentators. VOA's Richard Green has some key quotes on a variety of issues from each of the candidates.