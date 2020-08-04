Key Senators Say US Policy Towards Venezuela is Failing
August 04, 2020 08:50 PM
U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday had tough questions for the U.S. special representative for Venezuela, asking why the Trump administration has not done more to stop Russia, China, Iran and Cuba from propping up Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Under Maduro, more than five million Venezuelans have fled their once prosperous country. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.
