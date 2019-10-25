Kid Changemakers

October 25, 2019 02:45 PM
Meet Caleb Oh, a high school freshman whose goal is to ignite passion in youth to serve. He started Kid Changemakers, a youth community service organization that works with schools and local businesses to set up food collection drives and encourages kids to volunteer.  He tells us what inspired him to start volunteering at the age of six and why it’s important to teach young kids the value of volunteering.  

Reporter:  Faiza Elmasry, Camera:  Adam Greenbaum

