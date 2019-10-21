Kidnapped, Tortured, Jailed: The Forgotten Prisoners Of Eastern Ukraine
October 21, 2019 04:35 AM
As Ukraine and Russia discuss resuming peace talks, thousands of families remain torn apart by conflict. In rebel-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, hundreds of people have been detained and accused of spying — with widespread evidence of torture and killings. Henry Ridgwell met the family of one man who was seized by rebel forces, who described the pain of separation, and the horror of witnessing his suffering from afar.