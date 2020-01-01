Kim Jong Un Warns He May Scrap Moratorium on Nuclear, Long range Missile Tests
January 01, 2020 10:14 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced he is no longer bound by his self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests. Kim also warned of an unspecified "shocking" action if the United States does not soften its stance in nuclear talks. But he did not formally abandon the negotiations, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Seoul