East Asia Pacific

Kim Jong Un Warns He May Scrap Moratorium on Nuclear, Long range Missile Tests

January 01, 2020 10:14 AM
Kim Jong Un Warns He May Scrap Moratorium on Nuclear, Long range Missile Tests video player.
Embed
Link

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced he is no longer bound by his self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests. Kim also warned of an unspecified "shocking" action if the United States does not soften its stance in nuclear talks. But he did not formally abandon the negotiations, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Seoul

William Gallo
By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief
Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 09:55
Kenya Has a Perilous Plastic Pollution Problem
Kenya Has a Perilous Plastic Pollution Problem
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 09:44
Haunted by War, Many Yemeni Youth Suffer from Mental Health Issues
Haunted by War, Many Yemeni Youth Suffer from Mental Health Issues
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 23:18
Kenya Hopes HPV Vaccinations Reduce Cervical Cancer Rate
Kenya Hopes HPV Vaccinations Reduce Cervical Cancer Rate
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 22:14
Dry Conditions Keep Australia's Fires Going
Dry Conditions Keep Australia's Fires Going
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 21:19
Rohingya Refugees Face More of Uncertainty
Rohingya Refugees Face More of Uncertainty