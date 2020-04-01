Europe

Kremlin Appeals to Russia’s Religious Conservatives Ahead of Constitutional Vote

April 01, 2020 03:15 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin postponed an April referendum on changing his country’s constitution, saying he'd wait until health officials give the OK for Russians to head to the polls without fear of the coronavirus. The proposed reforms provide Putin a legal lifeline to extend his rule, but they also enshrine conservative values and religion into Russia’s constitution. From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.

Charles Maynes
