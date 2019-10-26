Kurdish Refugees Flee to Iraqi Kurdistan From Northeastern Syria

Despite a temporary cease-fire, Kurdish refugees from northeastern Syria, mostly from the border town of Ras al-Ayn, have been fleeing across the border, saying they fear the situation will get worse. They walked long distances Friday to escape the violence after Turkey's recent incursion in northeastern Syria. The Kurds were settled at the Berderesh Refugee Camp in Duhok province, Iraqi Kurdistan. Kawa Omar with VOA's Kurdish service reports that so far, almost 11,000 Syrian refugees are settled in the camp.