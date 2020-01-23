Lack of Progress Leaves Venezuelan Students Disillusioned

For the past 20 years, young people in Venezuela have been on the front lines of protests to demand change in the socialist-run country. But many university students interviewed by VOA in Caracas say they are disillusioned by the lack of change and have stopped taking part in protests because of government repression and fears for their safety. From Caracas, reporter Adriana Nunez Rabascall has the story, narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.