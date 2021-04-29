US Politics

Largest Aid Package in US History Caps First Weeks of Biden Presidency

April 29, 2021 06:10 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden took office three months ago working with a Congress narrowly controlled by Democrats. While Biden faced twin economic and public health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Capitol Hill was consumed by the second impeachment trial of his predecessor, Donald Trump. VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson looks at the new president’s dealings with lawmakers during his first 100 days.

Producer: Katherine Gypson. 

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
