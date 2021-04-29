Largest Aid Package in US History Caps First Weeks of Biden Presidency
April 29, 2021 06:10 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
U.S. President Joe Biden took office three months ago working with a Congress narrowly controlled by Democrats. While Biden faced twin economic and public health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Capitol Hill was consumed by the second impeachment trial of his predecessor, Donald Trump. VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson looks at the new president’s dealings with lawmakers during his first 100 days.
Producer: Katherine Gypson.