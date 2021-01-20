Student Union

Largest Tuition Strike in US History Highlights Financial Challenges of Pandemic

January 20, 2021 09:17 AM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 43 MB
1080p | 80 MB
Original | 236 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Student loan debt in the U.S. accounts for over $1.7 trillion, a figure higher than the GDP of countries like Canada, Russia, and South Korea. Now, students at one of the United States most prestigious universities say they will withhold their tuition payments unless the school meets their demands. VOA’s Keith Kocinski in New York City with more.

Camera: Nick Jastrzebski

Produced by: Henry Hernandez 

Default Author Profile
By
Keith Kocinski
Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:40 AM
Kamala Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Woman Vice President
Kamala Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Woman Vice President
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:01 AM
Kenyan Private School Opens for Teenage Mothers and Babies
Kenyan Private School Opens for Teenage Mothers and Babies
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 02:10 AM
Amid Tensions Calls for Reset of Media Relations in US     
Amid Tensions Calls for Reset of Media Relations in US     
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 01:30 AM
Blinken Pledges US Leadership with 'Humility and Confidence'
Blinken Pledges US Leadership with 'Humility and Confidence'
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 12:51 AM
Cease-Fire Is Top Priority for Afghan Government Negotiators in Doha
Cease-Fire Is Top Priority for Afghan Government Negotiators in Doha