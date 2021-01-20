Largest Tuition Strike in US History Highlights Financial Challenges of Pandemic
January 20, 2021 09:17 AM
Student loan debt in the U.S. accounts for over $1.7 trillion, a figure higher than the GDP of countries like Canada, Russia, and South Korea. Now, students at one of the United States most prestigious universities say they will withhold their tuition payments unless the school meets their demands. VOA’s Keith Kocinski in New York City with more.
Camera: Nick Jastrzebski
Produced by: Henry Hernandez