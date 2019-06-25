USA

Latest US Sanctions Target Iran's Supreme Leader

June 25, 2019 04:32 AM
Embed
Latest US Sanctions Target Iran's Supreme Leader video player.
Download File

After pulling back from a strike on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new round of sanctions targeting the country’s leadership. U.S. officials say the administration will negotiate with Iran with no preconditions to end the escalating tension. Meanwhile Tehran has hinted willingness to negotiate, if the U.S. would lift sanctions. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.

Latest Episodes
June 25, 2019
Erdogan Election Loss of Istanbul a Game Changer?
Erdogan Election Loss of Istanbul a Game Changer?
June 25, 2019
Nanotechnology Creates Hope for Cheap Desalination Process
Nanotechnology Creates Hope for Cheap Desalination Process
June 25, 2019
Palestinians Boycott US Mideast Conference
Palestinians Boycott US Mideast Conference
June 24, 2019
Local Cambodian Patrols Seek to End Illegal Logging
Local Cambodian Patrols Seek to End Illegal Logging
June 24, 2019
Oregon State Senators Go Into Hiding to Block Climate Bill
Oregon State Senators Go Into Hiding to Block Climate Bill