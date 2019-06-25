Latest US Sanctions Target Iran's Supreme Leader
June 25, 2019 04:32 AM
After pulling back from a strike on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new round of sanctions targeting the country’s leadership. U.S. officials say the administration will negotiate with Iran with no preconditions to end the escalating tension. Meanwhile Tehran has hinted willingness to negotiate, if the U.S. would lift sanctions. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.